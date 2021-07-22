BOSTON (CBS) — Arnór Traustason had done a lot of good things for the Revolution heading into Wednesday night’s match against Inter Miami CF, but the Icelandic midfielder was still looking for his first career goal with the club.

That all changed in a hurry in Fort Lauderdale, as Traustason got New England’s scoring barrage going in the 15th minute. And it didn’t take Traustason long to add to his goal total after — wait for it — breaking the ice, as he tallied another goal in the 36th minute of New England’s 5-0 victory.

Notching his first career goal in MLS action, and his first career brace, in the same match has the midfielder brimming with confidence.

“It was fantastic to get those goals,” Traustason said after the win. “Some chip off my shoulder is gone now.”

Traustason’s first goal came off a beautiful header on a nice feed from (who else?) Carles Gil off a free kick.

That's got to feel so good for @NoriTrausta ❄️ pic.twitter.com/fG7X7XqPfO — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 21, 2021

It was an emotional moment for the 28-year-old, who had his late grandfather on his mind as the ball went into the back of the net.

“It was something that I’ve been waiting for. I’ve been getting close a couple of times,” he said. “So, I thought about it and I want to thank my grandfather for this. He was watching over me.”

His second tally came off a corner kick by Jonathan Bell. Traustason put it in the right corner off his right foot, giving the Revs a 3-0 lead late in the first half.

He's cool as ice 🧊😎 The goals keep coming @NoriTrausta! pic.twitter.com/OM7Y9IFmiO — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 22, 2021

It was an all-around dominant night for Traustason, who also completed 35 of his 36 passes on the evening. He entered the match with a pair of assists in his 14 games with New England (including 10 starts), but was feeling a little pressure to score his first goal in MLS play.

That pressure is now gone, as is the chip on his shoulder, and Traustason has plenty of confidence to bring to the pitch the rest of the way.

The Revolution, now 9-3-3 on the season with an MLS-best 30 points, are back in action Sunday afternoon when the club hosts Montreal at Gillette Stadium.