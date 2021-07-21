BOSTON (CBS) — October 3 is a date that every Patriots fan has circled on their calendar. And every NFL fan for that matter.

It’s going to be one heck of an evening for football fans, when Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Buccaneers and takes on his former team for the first time ever. With a win over Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Brady will own at least one victory over every single team in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ hasn’t said much about his future matchup with the Patriots, but he couldn’t keep quiet about one of the most anticipated regular season games ever for very long. Brady discussed his New England homecoming in a town hall hosted by Jim Gray on SiriusXM, and like just about everyone else, he’s ready for what will be an extremely special day of football.

“There’s a lot to happen between now and then, and obviously I know the challenge of beating a great team like that, a great organization, great players, so many friends that are still on the team that still are my brothers,” Brady said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “Unfortunately, we’re going to be on different sides of the stadium this time around.

“I’ve got a lot of familiarity playing in the stadium. You know, we’ve got to first get to training camp and see where we’re going to be and then get through the first three weeks of the year, but I’m sure it’ll be a great opportunity for me to go back to a place I know as well as anyone. It’ll be a great day for football,” Brady added.

What an understatement. Brady isn’t one to look too far into the future, which was ingrained into his persona over his two-decade run in New England.

But even he is susceptible to the excitement that surrounds his Week 4 tilt in New England.

“I’m not naïve to the fact there’s some marquee games you always look at over the course of the season, a matchup of places guys have been versus where they’re at now,” he said. “You know, brothers playing one another, or former Super Bowl teams going — when we played the Giants in the regular season, it always felt like it was a little more when I was with the Patriots.

“So, naturally, there’s just more buildup,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, it’s going to be a game where we’re going to prepare like we’ve been preparing.”