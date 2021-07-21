BOSTON (CBS) — NHL free agents can sign new deals starting Thursday afternoon, and it sounds like the Bruins and winger Taylor Hall will have something to announce shortly after free agency begins.
The two sides have made "meaningful progress" and the expectations are that Hall will sign a new contract with the Bruins after the NHL's moratorium is lifted Thursday, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.
Seravalli is predicting that Hall will get a deal in the neighborhood of four years with an annual price tag around $6 million.
That would be a pretty good pact for both sides, considering Hall completely turned his disappointing 2021 season around when he arrived in Boston at the trade deadline. After tallying just two goals and 17 assists in 37 games with the Buffalo Sabres, Hall scored six times and dished out 14 assists over 16 regular season contests with the Bruins. He added another three goals and two assists in 11 playoff games with Boston.