GROTON (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Squannacook River on Wednesday afternoon.
According to investigators a group of five friends were jumping in the river using a rope swing. When they attempted to cross the river, one of the teens went underwater and didn't resurface. Due to recent rains, the river level was high and the current was strong.
Groton firefighters found the teen after he had been in the water for a little more than an hour. They transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is the latest in a series of drownings that have plagued Massachusetts this summer.
The state has increased wages in an attempted to hire more lifeguards and is encouraging residents to take both pool and open water safety seriously.