Revolution Hand Inter Miami 6th Straight Loss, 5-0The New England Revolution beat Inter Miami 5-0 on Wednesday night in the first ever game between the teams.

17 minutes ago

Teen Drowns In Groton While Swimming With FriendsFirefighters found the teen after he had been in the water for a little more than an hour.

29 minutes ago

Provincetown, Nantucket Urge People To Take Precaution Against COVID-19The total number of COVID-19 cases in an ongoing Provincetown cluster has increased to 256. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

37 minutes ago

Fewer Than 40 Percent Of Mattapan Vaccinated Against COVID, Far Below Boston AverageState and community leaders are making a concerted effort to bring Mattapan‘s numbers up to par with the rest of the city and state. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

47 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For July 21, 2021Provincetown reports 256 positive coronavirus cases; Nantucket recommends masks indoors and in outdoor crowds; Thursday is deadline to register for the first VaxMillions drawing; Latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago