BOSTON (CBS) — If you haven’t signed up for the Massachusetts ‘VaxMillions’ vaccine lottery yet, you will want do it soon.

Thursday marks the last opportunity to register for all five chances to win a million dollars or a college scholarship, if you live in Massachusetts and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To register, visit VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. The ‘VaxMillions’ website has two forms – one for those 18 and older and another for those between the ages of 12 and 17.

If you sign up before the end of the day Thursday, and are 18 and older, you will have five chances to win the $1 million cash prizes up for grabs. Those between ages 12 and 17 can enter for a shot at a $300,000 scholarship.

Registration for the ‘VaxMillions’ vaccine lottery opened three weeks ago.

As the ‘VaxMillions’ drawing schedule notes, you can still qualify for prizes even if you don’t sign up before the first deadline.

Drawings will be held on five Mondays – July 26, August 2, August 9, August 16 and August 23. Registration for each Monday drawing closes the prior Thursday. Winners will be announced three days after each drawing.

Massachusetts residents who don’t have Internet or need assistance, can call 211 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Roughly 4.3 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated.