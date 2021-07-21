BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 457 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 667,341. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,667.
There were 36,110 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.30%.
There are 107 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 34 patients currently in intensive care.