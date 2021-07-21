PLAINVILLE (CBS) — Around Massachusetts, the presence of production trucks and film crews is a common sight as Hollywood continues to set up shop in the Bay State.

“Every summer it seems like there’s some wonderful movie being made and it’s fun to watch. It’s like living on a set,” said Karla Unroe, visiting Boston.

On Monday, production was underway at Don’s Diner in Plainville for the upcoming sci-fi film “The Mothership” featuring Halle Berry.

“They approached me on it. And asked us if they could use it. They had looked at several diners in the area, I guess in Mass. and Rhode Island and I guess liked ours the best,” said Perry Perreault, co-owner of the diner.

“We’re really excited about. Don’s Diner has been in Plainville, his grandfather started it in 1936. We’ve been there forever. It’s a little bit of history and now we’re going to be in the movies,” added co-owner Lynne Perreault.

The Fairmont Copley Plaza has been the site of numerous major film productions, with filming taking place at the historic hotel earlier this month for “Spirited” starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

“We see guests come and they specifically visit our hotel and our restaurant because they want to be where the A-listers have been. They want to grace the same hallways that Kate Hudson has been in, Christian Bale, Director Greta Gerwig, and now Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell with ‘Spirited,’” said Lauren Soriano, Director of PR at Fairmont Copley Plaza.

According to the Massachusetts Film Office website, there are six projects currently in production within the Commonwealth, one of those being “Confess, Fletch” starring Jon Hamm. Filming was underway for the movie Tuesday at Union Park in the South End.

“I think it’s great. I really do. I’ve lived places, they would love to have something like this,” said South End resident Aileen Thomson.

“It’s one of the longest stays that we’ve had. Usually, it’s a day or two- this is well over a week. But I think there’s some excitement to the neighborhood about what’s going on,” added Vice President of the Union Park Neighborhood Association, James Alan Fox.