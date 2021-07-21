BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will have a Revolution teammate joining him on the United States Men’s National Team. Revs defender Henry Kessler has been called in to the USMNT ahead of the knockout stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Kessler will join the national team for the first time in his career after being called in by head coach Gregg Berhalter. The 23-year-old will begin training with the team on Wednesday ahead of the Quarterfinal matchup with Jamaica on Sunday, July 25.

Kessler previously earned two call ups to the Under-23 Men’s National Team earlier this year, first joining the squad for January training camp before making three appearances at the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Championship in March.

Kessler is in his second year with the Revolution after the team drafted him sixth overall in 2020. He has appeared in 12 games, making nine starts, with New England this season. He appeared in all but one game last season as a rookie, including four starts in the MLS Cup Playoffs. He paced New England in interceptions (34), tackles won (21), and possessions won (123), and was the first rookie to win Revolution Defender of the Year since 2011.

The New York native now joins his New England goalkeeper in USMNT camp. Turner started all three group-stage games for the United States and led the team to a perfect 3-0-0 record, conceding just a single goal over that span.