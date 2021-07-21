NATICK (CBS) — A Natick couple has filed a lawsuit against eBay for cyberstalking.
Ina and David Steiner say eBay employees tortured them for two years because they posted online reviews about the site. Staffers allegedly sent the couple bizarre items, including a pig Halloween mask, insects and a book on losing a spouse.
“It was just terrifying. We were attacked online, we were doxxed, we were sent intimidating packages, threats,” Ina Steiner said Wednesday. “We were really very afraid. . . it is not right.”
When charges were announced in 2020, former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling described the “disturbing deliveries” sent to the couple.
“These deliveries included fly larvae and live spiders, a box of live cockroaches, a sympathy wreath on the occasion of the death of a loved one, a book of advice on how to survive the death of a spouse, pornography mailed to their next door neighbors but in the couple’s names, Halloween masks featuring the face of the bloody pig, and the pig fetus which was ordered, but after an inquiry by the supplier, thankfully, wasn’t ever sent,” Lelling said.
Seven employees are named in the case. The lawsuit is seeking to hold eBay accountable.
Five of the workers have pleaded guilty to federal charges, but have not been sentenced yet.
WBZ-TV has reached out to eBay for comment.