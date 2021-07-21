NORWELL (CBS) – A former youth football coach has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploiting a child.
In 2018, investigators searched Derek Sheehan‘s home, seizing several electronic devices that had evidence of child pornography on them. On the devices, investigators also found that Sheehan had videotaped himself abusing three children who were 11 and 12 years old while they slept in his home.
The 51-year-old Sheehan faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for each charge of sexual exploitation of children. The judge deferred acceptance of the plea until sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled by the court.