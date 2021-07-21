Taylor Hall, Bruins Reportedly Progressing Toward New DealNHL free agents can sign new deals starting Thursday afternoon, and it sounds like the Bruins and winger Taylor Hall will have something to announce shortly after free agency begins.

J.C. Jackson Believes He Is A No. 1 Cornerback, Tries To Copy Stephon Gilmore's Notes In Meeting RoomsIf Stephon Gilmore embarks on a holdout from Foxboro, J.C. Jackson is prepared to fill the void.

Revolution Defender Henry Kessler Added To USMNT Roster

Chris Sale Has Quit Fast Food During Recovery From Tommy John SurgeryChris Sale has surely been called many things in his life, but a bad eater probably isn't one of them.

Tom Brady Ready For 'Great Day Of Football' When He Returns To New England To Face PatriotsTom Brady doesn't usually look ahead, but even he is pumped for his Week 4 return to New England to take on the Patriots.