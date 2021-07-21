BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday brings back another round of severe weather in what has been a very active month.
TIMING:
As with most severe weather this July, scattered thunderstorms will roll through from 2-to-9 p.m. The morning hours will stay partly sunny and create the instability for the afternoon.
LOCATIONS:
Central and eastern Massachusetts should be on alert Wednesday. The strongest storms likely land south and east of the Massachusetts Turnpike (specifically Bristol and Plymouth counties). Northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire will have isolated cases that could turn severe.
IMPACTS:
Heavy rain is expected. This could lead to isolated street flooding especially in low laying areas. Wind gusts of 40-to-60 mph may lead to damage reports. Downed trees and power outages possible from storms of this nature. Large hail can’t be ruled out either.
The storms will diminish through the evening hours and skies will gradually clear overnight. After an active Wednesday, Thursday looks beautiful!