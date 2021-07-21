MEDFORD (CBS) – All lanes of I-93 southbound in Medford will be closed overnight so crews can continue repairing a bridge that was struck by a truck earlier this week.
The southbound lanes and the westbound bridge at Roosevelt Circle will be closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The two left lanes on I-93 northbound will also be closed starting at 9 p.m.
MassDOT expects to have two southbound travel lanes open by 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
On Monday, a truck carrying a water tank struck the bridge at Roosevelt Circle in Medford. The large tank hit two structural beams. The first beam was split in two and the second was bowed from the impact.