BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore is willing to do whatever it takes to get a deal done with the Patriots. The All Pro corner is reportedly open to a one-year raise or a multi-year pact with the team, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Gilmore’s contract situation remains unsolved, with veterans set to report to Patriots training camp on July 27. It was reported Monday that there has been no progress in talks, but Gilmore is now making it clear that he wants to remain a Patriot.

Giardi reported that Gilmore’s camp is open to either a short-term or long-term solution, which puts the ball in New England’s field to get something done. It could also be an indication that Gilmore’s camp is sweating a bit with camp just a week away.

On Stephon Gilmore…I'm told his side is open to a multi-year extension but would also be willing to take a one year jump in salary – with free agency looming next season – to make this work. There is still time to hammer out an agreement. #Patriots vets aren't due until 7/27.

— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 19, 2021

The veteran corner recently told Josina Anderson that he wants to be paid what he’s worth, a clear indication that he wants more than the $7 million base salary he’s due to make in 2021. Gilmore received $5 million of his salary last season as bonus, which is part of why his 2021 salary is so low. The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent after the season.

Gilmore sat out all previous offseason workouts, including OTAs earlier this month, and may sit out training camp if the two sides cannot agree to a new contract.