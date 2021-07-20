BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots traded a second-round pick to Atlanta in 2019 to acquire wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. It didn’t work out.

Sanu caught just 26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight games with New England, and he made one catch for 11 yards in the Patriots’ lone playoff game that year. Sanu was under contract for 2020, but the Patriots released him prior to the start of the season.

Speaking on the DNP-CD Sports Podcast this week, Sanu explained that he was released after refusing to take a pay cut.

“I mean, it was business,” Sanu said. “Like I couldn’t — I mean, I wasn’t gonna take a pay cut. So it was just — I earn what I earn. I’m not gonna take a pay cut just ‘cuz of whatever y’all have going on. If y’all are gonna release me, y’all are gonna release me, which was cool. I’ll always bet on myself. I’m a hard-working guy and I know what I can do. So I’m gonna go ahead and show people who I am.”

Last year, Patriots heads coach Bill Belichick said that things “just didn’t work out” with Sanu.

“Yeah it’s just one of those things. It just didn’t work out,” Belichick said. “I have a lot of respect for Mo but ultimately just things didn’t work out. I think he tried very hard, I think we tried hard. I don’t think it was anybody’s fault or anything like that. It was just one of those situations that didn’t work out as well as everyone hoped it would have when the transaction was made.”

Sanu ended up going to the 49ers, where he caught one pass for nine yards in three games played. He was picked up by the Lions, where he caught 16 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in seven games played. He’s now back with the 49ers.