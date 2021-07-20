NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Looking to adopt a cat? More than 100 “adorable” kittens arrived in New Bedford Tuesday morning and will be ready for adoption this week.
The kittens arrived by plane from Louisiana, where they were living in shelters. About 70 are staying at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and 30 will be at the MSPCA in Cape Cod.
After a 48 hour quarantine period, the kittens will be ready for adoption. The shelters are “anticipating massive demand” and are holding adoption events this Friday and Saturday.
Adopters wanted! We're anticipating *massive* demand for the kittens so we're making it as easy as possible to adopt. Visit https://t.co/VrGP5A97OI or https://t.co/hYdiB1c6u3 to RSVP for our special adoption events this weekend. Hurry, slots fill FAST! ⏩⏩ pic.twitter.com/BbzdWCpqxN
— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) July 20, 2021
Space is limited and all interested adopters should RSVP as soon as possible to mspca.org/kittens and neas.org/kittens.
The kittens’ flight was made possible by #GoodFlights, which is a Greater Good Charities and iHeartCats.com program.