EVERETT (CBS) – A man was killed in Everett Monday when a forklift fell on him.
It happened at a storage facility on Commercial Street.READ MORE: Repairs To Damaged Bridge On I-93 In Medford Could Extend To Wednesday
According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the 38-year-old man was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system when the machine collapsed on him.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.MORE NEWS: 'Keeping A Close Eye On It,' Massachusetts Sees Increase In COVID Cases
The D.A. and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are looking into the incident.