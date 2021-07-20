CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
EVERETT (CBS) – A man was killed in Everett Monday when a forklift fell on him.

It happened at a storage facility on Commercial Street.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the 38-year-old man was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system when the machine collapsed on him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.

The D.A. and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are looking into the incident.

