Patriots Position Preview: Wide ReceiverA look at New England's current crop of wide receivers, which once again is a big mystery heading into the 2021 season.

Red Sox Launch 6 Home Runs, Rout Blue Jays 13-4Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam, Kiké Hernández drove in three runs with two homers and the Boston Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak with a 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Jarren Duran Hits First Career Home Run In Red Sox-Blue Jays GameJarren Duran made his MLB debut on Saturday. He recorded his first career hit on the first pitch he saw. A couple of days later, Duran now has his first big league home run.

Report: Tom Brady Expected To Attend Buccaneers' White House Visit With Joe BidenTom Brady has not attended his team's celebratory trip to the White House since his third Super Bowl title, way back in 2005. He's apparently returning to D.C., though, to celebrate No. 7.

Baseball Report: Yankees Fan Beans Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo, Gets Banned For LifeThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Yankees fan now banned from MLB ballparks, the gunshot that postponed Saturday's Nationals game, and the Mets' three-run mistake.