BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon when their cruiser crashed while responding to a call. The officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The crash happened on Mass. Ave in Dorchester at about 1:30 p.m.. Three other civilians were injured as well.READ MORE: Been To Provincetown? Boston Public Health Commission Recommends Getting A COVID-19 Test
The officer was responding to a call about an arrested suspect with a gun.
Here’s another look at the scene on Mass. Ave. Sources tell @CherylFiandaca that 3 passengers of the other car were injured and transported. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/6QgA3LJ4cg
— Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) July 20, 2021READ MORE: Arnold Update: Goose Shares A Meal With His Mate While Recovering From Surgery At Cape Wildlife Center
A witness told WBZ-TV that the officer hit a car with three people inside, then veered into a parked tractor-trailer.
Other Boston police officers responded and ended up arresting a person with a gun.MORE NEWS: Taco Bell Tells Customers It's Facing A Food Shortage