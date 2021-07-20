CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon when their cruiser crashed while responding to a call. The officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash happened on Mass. Ave in Dorchester at about 1:30 p.m.. Three other civilians were injured as well.

The officer was responding to a call about an arrested suspect with a gun.

A witness told WBZ-TV that the officer hit a car with three people inside, then veered into a parked tractor-trailer.

Other Boston police officers responded and ended up arresting a person with a gun.

