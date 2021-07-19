WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Weymouth Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old woman and left her for dead on the side of the road. The victim, Xuan “Sue” Vo, was out for a walk near Pleasant Street and Ralph Talbot when she was hit early Saturday morning, according to police.

An officer on patrol spotted Vo lying on the sidewalk at 2:45 a.m., but couldn’t save her.

“It’s just sad they left her to be by herself, to die alone,” Marie Jankort told WBZ-TV.

Those who knew Vo said she walked often and at all hours.

“Nine or ten o’clock, it’s not unusual to see her,” said neighbor Dan Davis. “She was very pleasant. Always had a smile and she loved walking and bike riding. I used to see her walking all over the place.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI-style car they believe was involved. The vehicle could have damage to the right panel and possibly the windshield.

“My message to the driver would be – the whole neighborhood lost, she was a part of the fabric of the neighborhood,” said Davis.

Vo’s family and friends are desperate for answers. They’re begging the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

“She passed doing something she loved. You would hope that they would’ve stopped and maybe they could’ve saved her. We’re so close to the hospital,” said Jankort.

“I just hope the driver turns himself in or herself in so they can find some closure for the family.”

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run crash are asked to contact Weymouth Police Sgt. David Galvin or Officer Michael Egan at 781-335-1212.