Report: No Recent Progress On Contract Talks Between Patriots, Stephon GilmoreThe Patriots report to training camp in just 10 days. It remains to be seen if Stephon Gilmore will be among the players in Foxboro when things kick off.

Matt Turner Makes Nice Save On Revs Teammate Tajon Buchanan During USA-Canada Gold Cup Match

Red Sox Bats Need To Wake Up From Current SlumberScoring runs has been a bit of an issue for the Red Sox as of late, something the team needs to shake with a bunch of divisional games ahead.

Mysterious Light In Center Field Briefly Delays Red Sox-Yankees GameA flash of light pointed at home plate caused a brief delay in the Bronx on Sunday night, after Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez pointed it out to an umpire.

Yankee Fan Banned For Life After Hitting Alex Verdugo With BaseballThe fan who hit Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games.