WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Weymouth Police are looking for a Volkswagen Jetta wanted for a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Xuan D. Vo, 61, of South Weymouth, was hit and killed by a car while she was walking on Pleasant Street near Ralph Talbot Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver did not stop.
Police Captain Erine Metcalf said Monday the car they're looking for is a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
"This vehicle potentially has damage to the right quarter panel area and possibly windshield," Metcalf said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.