BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts lawmakers have reportedly agreed on a measure to extend early voting and voting by mail in local elections. The full Legislature is set to take up the proposed bill Monday, and it could be on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk by the end of the week.
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin told WBZ-TV he's optimistic that the bill will be approved.
Galvin last month told legislative leaders that “urgent action” was needed to preserve mail-in voting, which was adopted in Massachusetts for the first time in 2020 during the pandemic.
According to the State House News Service, House and Senate negotiators reached a compromise to essentially put pandemic voting rules back into effect until Dec. 15.
Voters will be able to cast ballots by mail until then. Municipalities can also offer early voting no sooner than 10 days before an election.
Cities and towns would be able to opt out of mail-in voting for local elections if they choose.
