BOSTON (CBS) – Target is bringing back its annual Teacher Prep Event.
The retailer says educators can get 15-percent off classroom supplies and other essentials from now through July 31st.
But make sure you get everything you want all at once, because the discount can only be applied on one trip to the store.
To participate, teachers have to register through Target's Circle Loyalty Program.
For more information, click here.