BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Cross is offering some gifts hoping to boost urgently needed blood donations.
The organization says it needs to collect more than a thousand donations every day to meet demand.
Right now, there's an usually high number of emergencies, as well as organ transplants and elective surgeries.
Anyone who donates before July 31 can get a $10 Amazon gift card and you will also be entered for a chance to win gasoline for a year.
For more information, click here.