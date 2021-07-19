MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons pleaded not guilty to a drunk driving charge Monday, two days after she was arrested on the Cape.
Lyons, 61, was arrested on an OUI liquor charge late Saturday night in Bourne, according to Massachusetts State Police. She was also cited for a marked lanes violation.
State Police say a trooper pulled over Lyons around 11 p.m. after she was driving a 2014 Lexus erratically on Route 28 north in Bourne.
After giving her a field sobriety test, the trooper determined that she was intoxicated. She was arrested and booked at the Bourne Barracks.
Lyons pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Falmouth District Court Monday and was released on a promise to return to court next month.
“The Town is taking the matter very seriously and is thoroughly examining the details of the case. Citizens can expect appropriate and swift action following our investigation,” Town Administrator Michael Lorenco told WBZ-TV in an email Monday.