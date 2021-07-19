BOSTON (CBS) — There was a New England connection on Sunday as the USA beat Canada to claim Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Or rather, a New England rejection.

With Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner in net for Team USA and winger Tajon Buchanan taking the pitch for Canada, New England fans had an inkling that the two would try to best one another in Sunday’s match. That’s exactly how it played out, with Buchanan getting a golden chance to tie the match in the 48th minute.

But Turner will have some serious bragging rights when he and Buchanan return to New England, as the keeper turned away Buchanan’s scoring bid to keep it a 1-0 contest. It was quite the picturesque moment for both Revs players.

Nearly had teammate on teammate crime 😳 #USAvCAN pic.twitter.com/EGH9HEZuSL — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 18, 2021

That’s one for the wall at the Turner residence.

Buchanan had another scoring chance in the 79th minute, but his shot curled just a few inches wide of the net and an outstretched Turner. The Revolution keeper made three saves in the 1-0 win by the U.S. on Sunday.

The save on Buchanan was the second that Turner had to make in the 48th minute, as he also turned away a chance by Cyle Larin. Turner improved to 4-0 with the US Men’s National Team this month with Sunday’s win. He’s surrendered just one goal in the Gold Cup, which came on a PK.

The 27-year-old also had a special moment after the match, trading his gloves with a young fan.

The U.S. finished at the top of Group B with a perfect 3-0 record and will now face either Costa Rica or Jamaica in the quarterfinal on July 25 in Arlington, Texas.