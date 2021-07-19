BOSTON (CBS) — Jaroslav Halak’s tenure with the Boston Bruins has come to an end.
Halak's agent told The Boston Globe that Halak "is healthy and plans to continue his NHL career with another team."
The 36-year-old spent the past three years with the Bruins, serving in the elevated backup role behind Tuukka Rask. He started 83 regular-season games (with 90 appearances overall) for the Bruins, posting a .918 save percentage, 2.40 goals-against average, and a 49-23-14 record.
Halak started nine playoff games for Boston in 2020, when Rask had to leave the NHL's bubble. Halak went 4-5 with a .902 save percentage and 2.76 GAA.
Halak missed time this past season after contracting COVID-19. During his absence, rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman shined, earning backup duties for the postseason and leaving Halak on the outside of the playoff roster.
Halak was paid $2.25 million by the Bruins last season, after averaging $2.75 million per year in his first two seasons with Boston.
Rask, the Bruins’ veteran starter, announced after the playoffs that he will need surgery to repair a torn hip labrum, and that he won’t be healthy enough to play until January or February. The Bruins have Swayman under contract but have yet to further their plans in net for the forthcoming season.