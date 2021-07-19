PLAINVILLE (CBS) — Actress Halle Berry was spotted in Massachusetts filming a movie on Monday. WBZ-TV cameras captured the Oscar-winning star and a film crew at Don’s Diner in town.
The movie shoot is impacting traffic on South Street between Cottage Street and Lincoln Avenue. That section will be closed to both cars and pedestrians at various times until 9 p.m.
Filming took place at Don's Diner, which dates back to 1936.
Police are on scene to help with the detours.
Berry is set to executive produce and star in the sci-fi adventure “The Mothership” that is currently in production in Massachusetts, according to the state film office.