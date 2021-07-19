BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz has something to say.

The Red Sox legend will have plenty of opportunity to do so, as he is launching a new podcast with Barstool Sports. The podcast, named “Call Him Papi,” will be co-hosted by Jared Carrabis.

The announcement for the premiere episode on Aug. 4 was made on Monday.

Ortiz, 45, has worked as an analyst for Fox since retiring from baseball following the 2016 season. He also recently teamed up with Peyton Manning and ESPN to host a baseball-centric show as an expansion to “Peyton’s Places.”

Ortiz won three World Series with the Red Sox, in 2004, 2007, and 2013. His 483 home runs with the Red Sox ranks him second in franchise history, behind only Ted Williams. His 2,079 hits have him ranked sixth in franchise history as well.

Ortiz recently missed the Dustin Pedroia retirement ceremony at Fenway Park, as he recovered from hernia surgery for injuries related to his shooting in the Dominican Republic in 2019.

Carrabis, a Saugus native, grew up as a die-hard Red Sox fan and has since built a career as a blogger and podcast host with Barstool Sports.

“I honestly didn’t even have time to get nervous or have my brain explode with anxiety or excitement because HELLO, you now co-host a podcast with the most legendary player in the history of your favorite sports team’s franchise,” Carrabis wrote in his announcement. “The player who, without him, you would have zero existence, zero career, zero happiness. Straight up. Nada. It was just, one second this is not happening and the next second, I’m sitting in Papi’s living room for a three-camera shoot interview flying back and forth to Florida while balancing three other podcasts and two digital shows every week. It’s been wild.”

Carrabis said that the podcast will not be strictly focused on the Red Sox, and that Tom Brady is on the list of potential interviewees.

“Episode one is me interviewing Papi, yes. But we’ve got A-Rod, we’ve got Gronk, we’ve got Fernando Tatis Jr., and I don’t want to say too much because some of these are agreed upon, but haven’t been recorded yet,” Carrabis wrote. “How about the first ever Barstool Sports interview with Tom Brady? Lil Wayne? The guest list is something else.”