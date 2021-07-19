UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Family and friends linked up in the rain on Monday at a special golf tournament to honor 19-year-old Daniel Hollis. The Emerson College student died from a severe brain injury in September 2019 after his family said he was attacked while leaving a party in Allston.

His family spoke to WBZ-TV for the first time, saying they are making it their mission to keep his spirit and love of competition alive.

“It’s a family of 144 people here today,” Daniel’s mom Jennifer Hollis said. This is the second annual event.

“This makes me feel so good seeing all these people come out. People from all ages, there are young kids, there’s old adults, there’s guys that I used to coach baseball with, people that I went to college with, Dan’s friends, Kate’s friends, friends of friends, it’s just one big extended family, said dad Jason Hollis.

The event was held at Blissful Meadow Golf Club, Daniel’s favorite golf course. “He loved coming out here, we always had good times here,” said Jason.

Daniel’s family said Monday is about focusing on the joy Daniel brought to everyone around him.

“He would love this. I know he’s looking down on us right now, he’d love seeing this,” said Jason.

The Daniel J Hollis Foundation was created in his memory to spread his love of curiosity, competition, and creating connections.

“It’s great that we can bring people together today to not only celebrate Dan and bring our family together and our friends that are family together but also raise money to do good for other people,” said Jennifer. “It’s bittersweet. We’d rather him here with us.”

The Hollis family said Monday’s turnout is evidence that Daniel’s kind and loving nature lives on.

Marine reservist Samuel London is serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence in a military prison in connection with Daniel’s death. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.