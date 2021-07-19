BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University said Monday that faculty and staff, in addition to students, will be required to get the COVID vaccine before returning to campus for the fall.
Other area colleges requiring shots for more than just students include Boston College, Harvard University, MIT and Holy Cross.
In a letter to employees, BU President Robert Brown said a recent survey by the school found that 71% of faculty and 73% of staff are vaccinated. That would add up to about 2,000 workers who may not be vaccinated before the fall semester starts.
"These totals are significantly below what we need to safely return our campuses to near-normal operation in the fall," Brown said.
BU said it will be offering walk-up vaccination clinics on campus.