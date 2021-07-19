Report: Tom Brady Expected To Attend Buccaneers' White House Visit With Joe BidenTom Brady has not attended his team's celebratory trip to the White House since his third Super Bowl title, way back in 2005. He's apparently returning to D.C., though, to celebrate No. 7.

Baseball Report: Yankees Fan Beans Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo, Gets Banned For LifeThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Yankees fan now banned from MLB ballparks, the gunshot that postponed Saturday's Nationals game, and the Mets' three-run mistake.

David Ortiz Launching Podcast With Barstool Sports' Jared CarrabisDavid Ortiz will soon have plenty to say on a new podcast, hosted by Barstool Sports.

Bruins Will Reportedly Make Hard Push To Sign Defenseman Ryan SuterThe Bruins will be on the hunt for a defenseman this offseason, searching for an ideal match for Brandon Carlo on the team's second pairing.

Patrick Chung Appreciated Kyle Dugger's Request To Take Over Jersey No. 23Patrick Chung said that Kyle Dugger actually called him and asked for permission to take over the jersey number.