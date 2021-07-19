MEDFORD (CBS) — A truck carrying an oversize load struck a bridge on Route 93 South in Medford Monday afternoon, causing a traffic mess at rush hour. It happened by Exit 24 at Roosevelt Circle, where Route 28 crosses over the highway.
SkyEye video showed the truck wedged under the bridge, forcing the right two travel lanes to close. Roosevelt Circle is also closed.
“Avoid this area for the remainder of the evening,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted.
Crews are cleaning up and inspecting the bridge. There was no immediate word on when the area might reopen.
Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.