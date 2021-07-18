Gerrit Cole, Yankees Withstand Rain To Beat Red Sox 3-1Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and the Yankees beat the Red Sox 3-1 in a contest called after six innings because of heavy rain Saturday.

Fan At Yankee Stadium Throws Baseball At Alex Verdugo, Hits Him In The BackPlay had to be stopped in the bottom of the sixth after a fan reportedly threw a baseball at Verdugo while he was in the field.

Bou Delivers Game-Winning Goal In Revolution's 1-0 Win Over Atlanta United FCGustavo Bou delivered the game-winning goal, his team-leading seventh of the season, on a left-footed strike from the center of the box in the 18th minute.

Jarren Duran Set To Bat Sixth, Play Center In MLB Debut With Red Sox Vs. YankeesAfter two false starts, Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran is set to make his Major League debut on Saturday.

Red Sox Stifle Short-Handed Yanks 4-0 With Judge On COVID ILEduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat their rivals 4-0 Friday night