WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Police in Weymouth have identified the 61-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. They are still looking for the driver involved.
Xuan D. Vo, from South Weymouth, was hit by a car while walking in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Talbot Street, police said Sunday.
Around 2:45 a.m., an officer noticed the woman lying on a sidewalk and began trying to save her life. She was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
The investigation is still ongoing, and police are urging the person responsible to turn themselves in.
Anyone with information is asked to call Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.