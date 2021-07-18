CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) — It’s official. July 2021 is the wettest July on record in Worcester’s recorded history.

As of Sunday afternoon, Worcester has recorded 12.66 inches of rain for the month.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski tweeted that the city broke the record. As of 3:50 p.m., Worcester recorded 1.74 more inches of rain.

At the height of the storm on Saturday, more than 3,000 people in Worcester county were without power.

