WORCESTER (CBS) — It’s official. July 2021 is the wettest July on record in Worcester’s recorded history.
As of Sunday afternoon, Worcester has recorded 12.66 inches of rain for the month.
WBZ-TV meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski tweeted that the city broke the record. As of 3:50 p.m., Worcester recorded 1.74 more inches of rain.

More impressive totals from early morning storms/showers. Worcester now has 12.66" of rain for the month… making it the wettest July on record. #WBZ #CBSNBoston

Boston currently has 9.39", 3rd wettest July on record.
Boston currently has 9.39", 3rd wettest July on record. pic.twitter.com/BEhTyMtaUZ
— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) July 18, 2021
At the height of the storm on Saturday, more than 3,000 people in Worcester county were without power.