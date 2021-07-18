BOSTON (CBS) – A severe thunderstorm rolled through several parts of western and central Massachusetts and Connecticut this weekend.
Here are the weekend totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
MASSACHUSETTS
Worcester 3.45″
Petersham 3.40″
Cherry Valley 3.03″
Lunenberg 3.01″
Attleboro 2.72″
Auburn 2.63″
Millbury 2.58″
Sutton 2.54″
Feeding Hills 1.85″
Pepperell 1.46″
CONNECTICUT
Pomfret 4.95″
Ashford 4.75″
Staffordville 3.40″
Woodstock 3.42″
Thompson 2.65″
Staffordville 1.85″