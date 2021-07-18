CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A severe thunderstorm rolled through several parts of western and central Massachusetts and Connecticut this weekend.

Here are the weekend totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

MASSACHUSETTS

Worcester 3.45″
Petersham 3.40″
Cherry Valley 3.03″
Lunenberg 3.01″
Attleboro 2.72″
Auburn 2.63″
Millbury 2.58″
Sutton 2.54″
Feeding Hills 1.85″
Pepperell 1.46″

CONNECTICUT

Pomfret 4.95″
Ashford 4.75″
Staffordville 3.40″
Woodstock 3.42″
Thompson 2.65″
Staffordville 1.85″ 





