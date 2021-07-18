WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect Across Western Mass. Until Late Sunday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons was arrested on an OUI liquor charge late Saturday night in Bourne, according to Massachusetts State Police. The 61-year-old Lyons was also cited for a marked lanes violation.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, State Police say a trooper pulled over Lyons after she was allegedly driving a 2014 Lexus erratically on Route 28 North in Bourne.

The officer approached the vehicle and “made observations of the operator”. After giving Lyons a field sobriety test, the trooper determined that she was intoxicated.

She was booked at the Bourne Barracks.

A bail clerk released Lyons on “personal recognizance”, according to State Police Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio.

She is pending arraignment in Falmouth District Court.

