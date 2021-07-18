MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons was arrested on an OUI liquor charge late Saturday night in Bourne, according to Massachusetts State Police. The 61-year-old Lyons was also cited for a marked lanes violation.
At around 11 p.m. Saturday, State Police say a trooper pulled over Lyons after she was allegedly driving a 2014 Lexus erratically on Route 28 North in Bourne.
The officer approached the vehicle and “made observations of the operator”. After giving Lyons a field sobriety test, the trooper determined that she was intoxicated.
She was booked at the Bourne Barracks.
A bail clerk released Lyons on “personal recognizance”, according to State Police Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio.
She is pending arraignment in Falmouth District Court.