Yankee Stadium Fan Banned From MLB Parks For Life After Hitting Alex VerdugoThe fan who hit Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games.

Bruins Announce Protected Players For NHL Expansion DraftThe Bruins have made their roster protection decisions for the forthcoming expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

Gerrit Cole, Yankees Withstand Rain To Beat Red Sox 3-1Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and the Yankees beat the Red Sox 3-1 in a contest called after six innings because of heavy rain Saturday.

Fan At Yankee Stadium Throws Baseball At Alex Verdugo, Hits Him In The BackPlay had to be stopped in the bottom of the sixth after a fan reportedly threw a baseball at Verdugo while he was in the field.

Bou Delivers Game-Winning Goal In Revolution's 1-0 Win Over Atlanta United FCGustavo Bou delivered the game-winning goal, his team-leading seventh of the season, on a left-footed strike from the center of the box in the 18th minute.