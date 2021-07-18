BOSTON (CBS) — Our unsettled stretch of weather continued into the weekend. Boston had measurable rain both Saturday and Sunday, pushing our monthly rainfall total to over 9″, making this month the third wettest July on record.

Worcester had an incredible amount of rain over the weekend. A new daily record for rainfall was set in the city Sunday after 1.74″ fell. That rain pushed the monthly total to over 12″ in Worcester, making it the wettest July on record.

With rain amounts between two to five inches in spots this weekend, Flash Flooding occurred in many spots throughout western and central Massachusetts into northern Connecticut and Rhode Island.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Sunday night for central and western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

As heavy downpours move through the region, some areas may be upgraded to a flash flood warning. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to move a car. You don’t know how deep the water is, what is floating in it, and what damage has been done to the road underneath.

The threat of downpours and embedded thunderstorms will continue overnight. With the ground already waterlogged from recent rain, heavy rain may lead to a rapid rise in small streams and rivers. Street flooding is possible in low lying and poor drainage areas.

The weather boundary that has been draped over New England leading to the development of these showers and storms will move off the coast Monday. With a disturbance passing through, there still will be a few showers around in the morning, becoming less numerous by the afternoon.

There will be a good amount of clouds around and highs in the 70s.

Drier weather looks to develop late Monday into Tuesday. It doesn’t seem to last long though… temps will rebound back into the 80s on Tuesday with humid conditions. An approaching front may spark an isolated shower or storm, much of the day and area look to stay dry. It will be Wednesday, when that front gets closer bringing a better bet of scattered showers and storms.

Looking ahead, Thursday looks to be the pick of the week, with dry weather and a drop in the humidity. Rain chances return on Friday, but look to move out in time for the weekend. So far, it has rained every single weekend in July, but next weekend right now looks promising with mostly dry weather in store.