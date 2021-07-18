TYNGSBORO (CBS) — Police have identified the two women found dead inside a Tyngsboro home on Saturday. Firefighters discovered high levels of carbon monoxide in the Mascuppic Trail house when they responded around 10:45 a.m.
Doris Gariepy, 91, and her caretaker Tonya McKinney, 38, of St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica were identified as the deceased.
Tyngsborough Police, Fire, and National Grid returned to the scene on Sunday to continue investigating what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.
“On behalf of the department, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased,” Chief Richard Howe said in a statement. “This is an absolute tragedy and we will continue to work diligently to determine how this occurred.”