BOSTON (CBS) – Having grown up around the farms and gardens of North Carolina, Chef Tyler Stout has since worked with some of the country’s greatest chefs. Now he joins Host Rachel Holt in the test kitchen to put his own unique spin on a simple but versatile one-pan dish that’s sure to elevate any home cook.

Lamb Loin



Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Turn on sauté pan (preferably cast iron) to medium high heat.

Lightly coat pan with canola oil.

Season lamb loin with salt and pepper.

Sear skin side down until golden brown (about 6-7 minutes).

When skin reaches golden brown, place entire pan in oven for about 4-5 minutes to reach the desired temperature.

Let rest 10-12 minutes, then carve.

Broccolini

1/2 pound broccolini

2 cloves garlic, sliced thin

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 lemon

2 tablespoon fresh grated parmesan cheese

Wash broccolini.

With a pan on medium high heat, let it get very hot.

Once pan is hot, drizzle olive in pan and sauté broccolini until softened.

Once broccolini is softened (but not all the way cooked), add garlic to pan and keep stirring broccolini and garlic to ensure even cooking.

Once done, add butter and season with salt, pepper, lemon juice and fresh grated Parmesan.

Herbed Butter

1/2 pound butter, completely room temp

1 oz picked rosemary chopped

1 tablespoon salt

1 large shallot minced

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

2 tablespoon white wine

Olive oil

Gather large mixing bowl and place butter inside bowl.

In a sauté pan on medium low heat, sauté shallot with a touch of olive oil.

Once shallot is cooked, deglaze with white wine.

Cook off white wine.

Place all contents in with butter.

With a rubber spatula, combine all contents by folding everything in.

Place in any container and freeze whatever you don’t use.