BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have made their roster protection decisions for the forthcoming expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.
Teams had until Saturday to deliver their list of protected players to the league, as Seattle prepares for the expansion draft next week.
Here are the players the Bruins chose to protect:
Forwards
Patrice Bergeron
Brad Marchand
David Pastrnak
Charlie Coyle
Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic
Defensemen
Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk
Brandon Carlo
Goaltender
Dan Vladar
The protection means that Seattle won’t have the option of “drafting” those players off the Bruins’ roster.
The expansion draft will take place on Wednesday, July 22. The Kraken are set to become the NHL’s 32nd active franchise. Seattle can select one player from each team, except for the Golden Knights.