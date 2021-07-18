SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Family and friends of 27-year-old Jeanica Julce of Somerville are in anguish after she was identified as the woman killed in a horrific boat crash in Boston Harbor.

Her closest friends say they saw her just hours earlier.

“They just decided to meet up with their other friend with a boat and just enjoy themselves,” said Elva Martinez, Julce’s friend.

Police are investigating after eight people ended up in the water when their boat crashed into a day marker buoy at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

While the seven others survived, dive teams pulled Julce’s body from the water after a 13-hour search.

“Obviously, it hurts that seven people were rescued and she wasn’t. It’s…why?” said Lordisha Paul, another one of Julce’s friend. “It’s even harder when she was the only one who didn’t make it.”

The 27-year-old is being described as a vibrant and outgoing person who loved to dance.

“She wanted to open up a studio to give back to the community,” said Wilfred Julce, her father. “It is tough as a father. It is tough on me.”

Heartbroken that her life was cut short and so abruptly, Julce’s family is now demanding justice.

“I don’t think it was intentional, but Jeanica’s life was taken from this,” said Paul.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Julce’s family.