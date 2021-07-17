WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect Across Parts Of Massachusetts & Connecticut
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) — Utility crews were quickly out on the streets working to restore power in the Worcester area after Saturday’s strong storm.

At the height of the storm, more than 3,000 people were without power, according to MEMA’s outage map. As of 9:30 p.m., the number has dropped under 500.

Flash Flooding occurred in many spots throughout central Massachusetts into northern Connecticut and Rhode Island on Saturday, with 1-3 inches of rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for western Massachusetts and Connecticut until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Worcester saw over two inches of rain on Saturday, only surpassed by Attleboro, Sutton, and Vernon Hill in Massachusetts.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

