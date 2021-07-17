WORCESTER (CBS) — Utility crews were quickly out on the streets working to restore power in the Worcester area after Saturday’s strong storm.
At the height of the storm, more than 3,000 people were without power, according to MEMA’s outage map. As of 9:30 p.m., the number has dropped under 500.READ MORE: Flash Flood Watch In Effect Across Parts Of Massachusetts & Connecticut
Flash Flooding occurred in many spots throughout central Massachusetts into northern Connecticut and Rhode Island on Saturday, with 1-3 inches of rain.
One of the latest local storm reports… cars stuck in floodwaters in Worcester… #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/iPY4LuLwtg
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for western Massachusetts and Connecticut until 11 p.m. Saturday.
Worcester saw over two inches of rain on Saturday, only surpassed by Attleboro, Sutton, and Vernon Hill in Massachusetts.