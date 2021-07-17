WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A 61-year-old woman from Weymouth was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to police.
Officials say the victim was hit by a car while walking in the area of Pleasant Street at Ralph Talbot. The car then left the scene.READ MORE: Quincy Dedicated Corner To Marine Sergeant Daniel Dewey, One of Massachusetts 1st COVID Victims
Around 2:45 a.m., an officer noticed the woman lying on a sidewalk and began trying to save her life. She was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Body Of Woman Recovered Hours After Boat Crash In Boston Harbor
The victim has not been publicly identified as police are notifying the family.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police urged the person responsible to turn themselves in.MORE NEWS: Thunderstorms With Potentially Damaging Winds, Downpours To Pass Through Massachusetts
Anyone with information is asked to call Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.