BOSTON (CBS) — After 15 days of raindrops being recorded in Boston to start July, we finally got a dry day on Thursday… but that didn’t last long… showers and storms developed on Friday and now we have more unsettled weather on tap this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are expected again today into Sunday. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for western MA and CT until 11 PM Saturday.

Stronger thunderstorms could produce damaging straight-line wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Heavy downpours associated with these storms may lead to localized flooding. There is the potential of 1-to-2 inches of rain from these storms, with locally higher amounts. With the ground being already waterlogged from recent rain, heavy rain may lead to a rapid rise in small streams and rivers. Low-lying and urban areas may also be more likely to flood if a storm passes through. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Sunday morning for central and western MA and northern CT.

Downpours and storms will continue overnight with areas of fog. Lows will be in the 60s. Sunday will feature again more showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

This unsettled pattern continues through most of next week, with at least a chance of showers or a thunderstorm through midweek.