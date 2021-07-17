WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect Across Parts Of Massachusetts & Connecticut
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A severe thunderstorm rolled through several parts of western Massachusetts and Connecticut on Saturday.

Here are Saturday’s totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

MASSACHUSETTS

Worcester 3.45″
Attleboro 2.72″
Millbury 2.58″
Sutton 2.54″
Feeding Hills 1.85″
Westover AFB 1.34″

CONNECTICUT

Pomfret 4.95″
Ashford 4.75″
Woodstock 3.42″
Thompson 2.65″
Staffordville 1.85″ 





