BOSTON (CBS) – A severe thunderstorm rolled through several parts of western Massachusetts and Connecticut on Saturday.
Worcester 3.45″
Attleboro 2.72″
Millbury 2.58″
Sutton 2.54″
Feeding Hills 1.85″
Westover AFB 1.34″
Pomfret 4.95″
Ashford 4.75″
Woodstock 3.42″
Thompson 2.65″
Staffordville 1.85″