MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — A man was rescued by the Marblehead Fire Department on Saturday afternoon after falling 16 feet into a crevice at Castle Rock Park.
At around 4 p.m., fire officials received a call about someone falling into a crevice on the rocks off Ocean Avenue in Marblehead. The man was unable to get out of the crevice himself.
Initially, two firefighters tried to get the man out, but they then requested more help.
After Marblehead police officers and units from Atlantic Ambulance arrived at the scene, they used ladders, ropes, harnesses and a stokes basket to get the man out of the crevice.
He was later carried down the rest of the terrain, where a stretcher was awaiting him.
The man was later taken a Boston area hospital.