BOSTON (CBS) — A man has stepped up to replace the money taken from Dana Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic collection boxes. “As Mr. Rogers would say…’look for the helpers.’ Today our helper was Michael, a marine who heard about the theft of all the money collected in our Dinosaur banks,” Director of Patient and Family Program Lisa Graceffa Scherber wrote on Facebook.
The banks sit outside the Jimmy Funk Clinic on Binney Street. Last week, a man allegedly emptied the purple dinosaur of its bills twice.
Scherber said, "With tears in [Michael's] eyes, he gave me a handful of cash. 'This should cover what was taken from the dinosaurs.' Yes Michael, it more than covers the funds we lost, and it makes all of us who work everyday at The Jimmy Fund clinic feel like our hearts are overflowing."
"Your kindness will never be forgotten."
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Boston Police.