IPSWICH (CBS) — A young deer is safe with her mother again after animal control helped free her from a metal fence. The call came in at 7:20 Saturday morning.

The Ipswich homeowners sent a photo of the fawn to ensure animal control brought the best tools for the job.

“We were able to safely extract the fawn with her nervous mother watching our every move, and although the fawn immediately got itself stuck across the yard in the fence we were able to pop the fawn right out again and mom and baby were reunited with no injuries. (Sorry no photos of the actual rescue, our hands were tied up!)” Animal Control wrote on Facebook along with the picture.

The Ipswich Fire Dept. also responded with cutting tools.

The Facebook post thanked the fire department, the animal control communications officer, Officer Cecilio for responding, and the homeowners for calling in.