BOSTON (CBS) — After 15 days of raindrops being recorded in Boston to start July, we finally got a dry day on Thursday.

But that didn’t last long.

Showers and storms developed on Friday and the weekend kicked off more wet weather. Showers and storms developed in the afternoon that led to frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Flash Flooding occurred in many spots throughout central Massachusetts into northern Connecticut and Rhode Island with 1-3” of rain.

Some parts of northeast Connecticut saw close to 5” of rain.

The threat of downpours and embedded thunderstorms will continue overnight. With the ground being already waterlogged from recent rain, heavy rain may lead to a rapid rise in small streams and rivers. Street flooding is possible in low lying and poor drainage areas.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Sunday morning for central and western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

Sunday will feature morning showers and downpours coming to an end.

It will remain cloudy with showers and storms redeveloping in the afternoon. While thunder can’t be ruled out, the severe storm threat looks to be lower on Sunday. However, heavy rain will continue to be a threat with any developing storm or downpour Sunday afternoon.

A boundary will continue to drape across the area, leading to the development of these storms. To the south of it, it will be warm and muggy, while to the north expect temps in the 70s.

This unsettled pattern continues into next week. A few showers are likely on Monday before this weather boundary finally moves away. By Tuesday, a late day shower is possible. A front will get closer for Wednesday, sparking a better chance of scattered showers and storms. By the end of the week, we may see some slight improvement with a drop in humidity.