BOSTON (CBS) — The Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit are searching for a missing person in Boston Harbor Saturday morning.
Eight people ended up in the water after a boat crashed with a day marker around 3 a.m..
Seven have been pulled from the water, according to the Boston Fire Department. Five needed to be taken to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.